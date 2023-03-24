WWE SmackDown Preview For Tonight (3/24/2023); Cody Rhodes’ First Blue Brand Match Since 2016

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX will be broadcast live from Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena, with more WrestleMania 39 buildup.

The Mysterio Family will be on the show tonight as Dominik Mysterio attempts to convince his mother to approve his WrestleMania match with his father. Rey Mysterio, the 2023 WWE Hall of Famer, will also compete against LA Knight.

Cody Rhodes will wrestle his first blue brand TV match since 2016 against Ludwig Kaiser on tonight’s show.

WWE Tag Team Champions Forever The Usos are advertised for tonight’s show, but Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is not. Sami Zayn and SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair are also mentioned.

For tonight, WWE has announced the following lineup:

* More build to WrestleMania 39

* Cody Rhodes vs. Ludwig Kaiser

* Rey Mysterio vs. LA Knight

* The Mysterio Family will appear as Dominik Mysterio asks his mom for permission to wrestle his dad at WrestleMania

Here is a promo for tonight’s show: