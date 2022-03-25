WWE SmackDown Preview For Tonight (3/25)

WWE SmackDown will air live tonight from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn with the latest WrestleMania push.

WWE has announced the following for tonight’s show-

-Brock Lesnar’s hunt for Roman Reigns continues

-Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Jimmy Uso

-Queen Zelina vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Sasha Banks vs. Rhea Ripley

Ronda Rousey, Charlotte Flair, Ricochet and others are also being advertised by the Barclays Center. RAW stars are being advertised for the dark main event – Alpha Academy vs. RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro.

