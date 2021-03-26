WWE SmackDown Preview For Tonight (3/26)

WWE has not announced a lot for tonight’s SmackDown FOX episode but we do know that the road to WrestleMania will continue.

No matches have been announced for tonight but the current unofficial line up looks like this-

-Roman Reigns and Edge are teased for a confrontation to hype their WrestleMania match. Will Daniel Bryan be added to make it a 3-Way?

-Rumored appearance by Charlotte Flair

-Fallout from the Fastlane PPV and more WrestleMania hype

