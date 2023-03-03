WWE SmackDown Preview For Tonight (3/3/2023)

The road to WrestleMania Goes Hollywood continues tonight.

WWE Friday Night SmackDown returns this evening on FOX at 8/7c from the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

On tap for tonight’s show is the long-awaited return of “The Tribal Chief” Roman Reigns, an appearance by Raw’s Cody Rhodes, as well as women’s singles action with Liv Morgan going one-on-one against Rhea Ripley.

