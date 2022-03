WWE will return to Miami Florida for tonight’s live SmackDown episode on FOX as the road to WrestleMania continues.

WWE has announced the following lineup for tonight-

-Ronda Rousey vs. Sonya Deville

-The Usos defend the SmackDown Tag Team Championship vs. The Viking Raiders

-Sami Zayn defends the WWE Intercontinental Championship vs. Ricochet

