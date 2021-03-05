WWE SmackDown Preview For Tonight (3/5)

The hype for WWE Fastlane and WrestleMania will continue on tonight’s SmackDown.

WWE has announced the following for the show-

-Shayna Baszler vs. Bianca Belair (to promote Baszler/Nia Jax defending the Women’s Tag Team Championships vs. Belair/Sasha Banks at Fastlane)

-Daniel Bryan vs. Jey Uso in a Steel Cage Match (if Bryan wins he gets a Universal Championship match with Roman Reigns at Fastlane, if he loses he must acknowledge Reigns as the best wrestler on the planet)

