WWE Smackdown Preview For Tonight – 3/27

Tonight’s WWE Smackdown and 205 Live episodes will air on a tape delay from the WWE PC in Orlando.

WWE has announced the following matches for 205 Live on the WWE Network-

-Isaiah Scott vs. Joaquin Wilde

-Tony Nese vs. Oney Lorcan

WWE has the following advertised for Smackdown on Fox-

-Bray Wyatt’s Fire Fly Fun House returns

-Asuka vs. Alexa Bliss

-Drew Gulak vs. Shinsuke Nakamura. If Gulak wins Daniel Bryan receives a IC Championship match from Sami Zayn at Wrestlemania

-The New Day vs. The Usos to determine the Wrestlemania opponents for The Miz & John Morrison in the Smackdown Tag Team Championship match

