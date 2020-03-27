WWE Smackdown Preview For Tonight – 3/27

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

Tonight’s WWE Smackdown and 205 Live episodes will air on a tape delay from the WWE PC in Orlando.

WWE has announced the following matches for 205 Live on the WWE Network-

-Isaiah Scott vs. Joaquin Wilde

-Tony Nese vs. Oney Lorcan

WWE has the following advertised for Smackdown on Fox-

-Bray Wyatt’s Fire Fly Fun House returns

-Asuka vs. Alexa Bliss

-Drew Gulak vs. Shinsuke Nakamura. If Gulak wins Daniel Bryan receives a IC Championship match from Sami Zayn at Wrestlemania

-The New Day vs. The Usos to determine the Wrestlemania opponents for The Miz & John Morrison in the Smackdown Tag Team Championship match

Stay tuned here to PWMania for news updates on tonight’s shows. Join us for live PBP at 8PM Eastern Time.

