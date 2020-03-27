WWE Smackdown Preview For Tonight – 3/27

Tonight’s WWE Smackdown and 205 Live episodes will air on a tape delay from the WWE PC in Orlando.
WWE has announced the following matches for 205 Live on the WWE Network-
-Isaiah Scott vs. Joaquin Wilde
-Tony Nese vs. Oney Lorcan
WWE has the following advertised for Smackdown on Fox-
-Bray Wyatt’s Fire Fly Fun House returns
-Asuka vs. Alexa Bliss
-Drew Gulak vs. Shinsuke Nakamura. If Gulak wins Daniel Bryan receives a IC Championship match from Sami Zayn at Wrestlemania
-The New Day vs. The Usos to determine the Wrestlemania opponents for The Miz & John Morrison in the Smackdown Tag Team Championship match
