WWE Smackdown Preview For Tonight

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX will be the WrestleMania 36 go-home show with the final hype for the big events on Saturday and Sunday.

WWE has announced that John Cena will be on tonight’s show to respond to Bray Wyatt’s “Firefly Fun House Match” proposal for WrestleMania 36. They also announced that SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Miz and John Morrison will host The New Day and The Usos on MizTV.

WWE previously announced a face-off between Roman Reigns and WWE Universal Champion Bill Goldberg for tonight’s show, but that has been removed from the official preview. It was believed that the segment would explain Reigns’ replacement for WrestleMania 36.

Tonight’s WWE 205 Live on the WWE Network will feature Tyler Breeze vs. Jack Gallagher and Kushida vs. Danny Burch.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight’s SmackDown:

* John Cena to respond to Bray Wyatt’s Firefly Fun House Match proposal

* The Usos and The New Day stop by “Miz TV” ahead of WrestleMania championship showdown