WWE SmackDown Preview For Tonight (4/1)

The final SmackDown before WrestleMania 38 will air live tonight on FOX from the American Airlines Arena in Dallas TX.

WWE has announced the following lineup for the show-

-Ricochet defends WWE Intercontinental Championship in Triple Threat against Angel & Humberto

-WWE Champion Brock Lesnar & WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns to appear

-Happy Corbin & Madcap Moss host “Happy Talk” segment with Drew McIntyre’s sword as the guest

-Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal

Stay tuned to PWMania.com throughout the day for the latest on SmackDown, and later tonight for coverage.