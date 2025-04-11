WWE SmackDown Preview For Tonight (4/11/2025): Seattle, WA.

WWE SmackDown returns tonight.

The blue brand is back on USA Network this evening from the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, WA.

Set for action on tonight’s show:

* Rey Fenix vs. Berto

* Cody Rhodes returns

* Damian Priest and Drew McIntyre face-to-face

* Women’s Tag Team Gauntlet for WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Match at WrestleMania 41: Kayden Carter & Katana Chance vs. Lyra Valkyria & Bayley vs. Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark vs. B-Fab & Michin vs. Piper Niven & Alba Fyre vs. Maxxine Dupri & Natalya

Join us here tonight for live WWE SmackDown results.