WWE SmackDown Preview For Tonight (4/11/2025): Seattle, WA.

WWE SmackDown returns tonight.
The blue brand is back on USA Network this evening from the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, WA.
Set for action on tonight’s show:
* Rey Fenix vs. Berto
* Cody Rhodes returns
* Damian Priest and Drew McIntyre face-to-face
* Women’s Tag Team Gauntlet for WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Match at WrestleMania 41: Kayden Carter & Katana Chance vs. Lyra Valkyria & Bayley vs. Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark vs. B-Fab & Michin vs. Piper Niven & Alba Fyre vs. Maxxine Dupri & Natalya
