WWE on FOX returns tonight.

This week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown goes down at 8/7c on FOX this evening form the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska.

On tap for tonight’s show is the return of Shinsuke Nakamura, LA Knight vs. Xavier Woods and Riddle comes for The Bloodline.

Make sure to join us here at PWMania.com tonight for live WWE Friday Night SmackDown results coverage from Lincoln, NE.