WWE SmackDown Preview For Tonight (4/15)

WWE SmackDown will air live tonight from the DCU Center in Worcester Massachusetts.

It’s interesting to report that WWE and the arena does not have Roman Reigns or The Usos, or Ronda Rousey, advertised for tonight’s show. However, RAW stars RK-Bro, Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes are advertised. The arena has Rhodes vs. Rollins advertised so that is likely the dark main event for the night.

WWE has announced the following matches for tonight-

-Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn

-Ricochet defends the WWE Intercontinental Championship vs. Jinder Mahal

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for the latest on tonight’s SmackDown and join us later for coverage.