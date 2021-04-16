WWE SmackDown Preview For Tonight (4/16)

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX will feature fallout from WrestleMania 37.

It’s likely that new SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair and new WWE Intercontinental Champion Apollo Crews will make their first appearances as champion.

WWE has announced the following for tonight-

-Otis vs. Rey Mysterio

-Robert Roode & Dolph Ziggler defend the SmackDown Tag Team Championship vs. The Street Profits

Stay tuned to PWMania throughout the day for the latest on tonight’s show. Join us for live coverage at 8 PM Eastern Time.