WWE SmackDown Preview For Tonight (4/18/2025): Las Vegas, NV.

WWE winds down the road to WrestleMania 41 tonight in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The company runs T-Mobile Arena in “Sin City” this evening for the final three-hour SmackDown on the road to this weekend’s two-night WrestleMania 41 premium live event.

Featured below is the lineup for the April 18, 2025 episode:

* John Cena and Cody Rhodes to appear

* Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal

* WWE Tag Team Championships: Street Profits (c) vs. Motor City Machine Guns

* Chelsea Green, Alba Fyre, & Piper Niven vs. Zelina Vega, Kayden Carter, & Katana Chance