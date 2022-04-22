WWE SmackDown Preview For Tonight (4/22)

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown in Albany NY will be a double taping due to the roster being in London next Friday night. They will also tape the final SmackDown before WrestleMania Backlash tonight.

WWE has announced the following lineup for tonight-

-Angel vs. Madcap Moss

-Lumberjack Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn

-The Usos vs. RK-Bro rivalry heats up

WWE is also advertising Roman Reigns and Ronda Rousey to appear tonight after they had last week off.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more on tonight’s SmackDown and join us later on for full coverage.