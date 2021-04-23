WWE SmackDown Preview For Tonight (4/23)

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX will feature more build for the upcoming WrestleMania Backlash PPV.

WWE has not announced any matches for tonight but they are teasing the following-

-Who will step up to challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship?

-What will happen after Seth Rollins attacked Cesaro last week?

A confrontation between Sasha Banks and Women’s Champion Bianca Belair is also rumored for tonight’s show.

Stay tuned to PWMania for the latest on tonight's SmackDown