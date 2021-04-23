WWE SmackDown Preview For Tonight (4/23)

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX will feature more build for the upcoming WrestleMania Backlash PPV.
WWE has not announced any matches for tonight but they are teasing the following-
-Who will step up to challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship?
-What will happen after Seth Rollins attacked Cesaro last week?
A confrontation between Sasha Banks and Women’s Champion Bianca Belair is also rumored for tonight’s show.
Stay tuned to PWMania for the latest on tonight’s SmackDown & join us for coverage at 8 PM Eastern Time.