WWE SmackDown Preview For Tonight (4/28/2023): Corpus Christi, TX.

The 2023 WWE Draft kicks off tonight.

WWE Friday Night SmackDown goes down this evening from the American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas.

On tap for tonight’s show is the start of the 2023 WWE Draft, as well as the big WrestleMania 39 rematch for the Undisputed WWE Tag-Team Champions, with Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn defending against The Usos.

Also scheduled for the show this evening is Zelina Vega going one-on-one against Sonya Deville ahead of her SmackDown Women’s Championship showdown against Rhea Ripley at WWE Backlash 2023.

Make sure to join us here at PWMania.com tonight at 8/7c for live WWE Friday Night SmackDown results coverage from Corpus Christi, TX.