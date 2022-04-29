WWE SmackDown Preview For Tonight (4/29)

WWE taped tonight’s SmackDown last week from Albany NY due to the European tour taking place this week. You can click here for the full spoiler report from last week.

The following lineup has been confirmed for tonight’s SmackDown-

-Steel Cage: Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn (Opener)

-Raquel Rodriguez to make in-ring debut

-Naomi vs. Shayna Baszler

-Ridge Holland vs. Xavier Woods

-Sheamus vs. Kofi Kingston

-Happy Talk with guest Madcap Moss

-Ricochet defends WWE Intercontinental Championship vs. Shanky

-WrestleMania Backlash contract signing for The Usos vs. RK-Bro

-“I Quit” Beat The Clock Challenge with Charlotte Flair & Ronda Rousey

