WWE SmackDown Preview For Tonight (4/30)

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX will feature two big title matches as the show goes up against the NFL Draft.

The main event of tonight’s SmackDown will see Daniel Bryan face WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in a Career vs. Title match. Bryan will be banned from SmackDown if he loses.

WWE Intercontinental Champion Apollo Crews will also be in action tonight, defending against Big E in a WrestleMania 37 rematch.

Join us here on PWMania for the latest updates and for live coverage at 8 PM Eastern Time.