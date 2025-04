WWE SmackDown returns tonight.

The blue brand returns to the U.S. for the first time after spending a few weeks overseas, as WWE SmackDown emanates from AllState Arena in Rosemont, Illinois this evening.

On tap for the two-hour prime time Friday night program is the highly-anticipated debut of Rey Fenix, Jacob Fatu vs. Braun Strowman in a Last Man Standing match, as well as Naomi vs. B-Fab.

Join us here tonight for live WWE SmackDown results.