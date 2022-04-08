WWE SmackDown Preview For Tonight (4/8)

The first SmackDown after WrestleMania will air live tonight from Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The only thing WWE has announced for tonight is an appearance by WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns. They are teasing a new challenger will be revealed tonight.

WWE has Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair advertised locally plus appearances by Drew McIntyre and the new Women’s Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks & Naomi.

Cody Rhodes is scheduled to be at tonight’s show but he has not been confirmed to appear.

