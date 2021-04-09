WWE SmackDown Preview For Tonight (4/9)

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown is the final go home show for WrestleMania 37. This will be the last WWE show before WrestleMania Night 1 takes place tomorrow.

WWE has announced the following for tonight-

-Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode defend the SmackDown Tag Team Championship against The Street Profits, Rey & Dominik Mysterio, Chad Gable & Otis

-Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal with Akira Tozawa, Angel Garza, Cedric Alexander, Drew Gulak, Elias, Erik, Gran Metalik, Humberto Carrillo, Jaxson Ryker, Jey Uso, Kalisto, King Baron Corbin, Lince Dorado, Mace, Murphy, Mustafa Ali, Ricochet, Shelton Benjamin, Shinsuke Nakamura, Slapjack, T-BAR, Tucker

-Edge, Daniel Bryan & Roman Reigns will address fans one final time before their Triple Threat at WrestleMania

