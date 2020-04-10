WWE Smackdown Preview For Tonight 4/10

Tonight’s post-WrestleMania 36 edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX will air on tape from the empty WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. The show will feature the first appearance by new WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman. There will also be a WrestleMania 36 rematch as new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss defend against Asuka and Kairi Sane.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight’s SmackDown:

* Braun Strowman ushers in Universal Championship reign on SmackDown

* Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross welcome The Kabuki Warriors to SmackDown for title rematch