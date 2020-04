WWE has announced the following for tonight’s Smackdown episode:

-Money In The Bank Qualifying Match: Cesaro vs. Daniel Bryan

-Money In The Bank Qualifying Match: Naomi vs. Dana Brooke

-Sasha Banks vs. Tamina (Tamina earns match for the Smackdown Women’s Championship from Bayley if she wins)

-The Miz defends Smackdown Tag Team Championship vs. Big E and Jey Uso in a Three Way

-Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville try to clear the air

Join us tonight for live Smackdown play by play at 8 PM Eastern Time.