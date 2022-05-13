WWE SmackDown Preview For Tonight (5/13)

The fallout from WrestleMania Backlash will air on tonight’s SmackDown from Wilkes Barre, PA.

WWE has announced Sasha Banks & Naomi defending the Women’s Tag Team Championships vs. Natalya & Shayna Baszler for tonight’s SmackDown but no other matches or segments are being advertised as of this writing.

The arena has SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey advertised plus Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro said they would be on tonight’s SmackDown to confront The Bloodline but the WWE and arena websites also have the following RAW stars scheduled to appear – Becky Lynch, Rhea Ripley, RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Omos, & Bobby Lashley. Omos vs. Lashley is advertised as a dark match, and the others are also probably scheduled for dark segments.

