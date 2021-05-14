WWE SmackDown Preview For Tonight (5/14)

The final hype for WrestleMania Backlash PPV will be presented with tonight’s SmackDown on Fox episode.

WWE has announced that Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax will defend the Women’s Tag Team Championship against Tamina & Natalya on tonight’s Smackdown but that is the only match announced as of this writing. It was also announced that Roman Reigns & Cesaro will make their last stand before the Universal Championship match on Sunday at the PPV.

Mia Yim is rumored to make her SmackDown debut on tonight’s episode but that is not confirmed as of now.

