WWE SmackDown Preview For Tonight (5/20)

The latest build for WWE Hell in a Cell will be included on tonight’s SmackDown on FOX show.

WWE has announced just one match for tonight and that is the main event, the Championship Unification match between SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos & RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro.

WWE has teased that another new challenger for SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey will be revealed.

SmackDown will air live from the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids MI.