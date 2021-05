WWE SmackDown will feature fallout from the Backlash PPV tonight, plus the possible early build for the Hell in a Cell PPV.

Only one match has been announced for SmackDown. Apollo Crews will defend the Intercontinental Championship against Big E, Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn.

It’s likely that new SmackDown Tag Team Champions Rey & Dominik Mysterio will also appear for tonight’s show.

