WWE Smackdown will once again air from the WWE PC tonight. The following matches have been announced-

-Mandy Rose & Otis vs. Sonya Deville & Dolph Zigglelr

-Charlotte vs. Bayley (Non-Title Match)

-AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura (IC Championship Tournament)

-Sheamus vs. Jeff Hardy (IC Championship Tournament)

Stay tuned for more and be here at 8 PM Eastern Time for live SD! PBP coverage.