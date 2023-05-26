WWE SmackDown Preview For Tonight (5/26/2023): Columbia, S.C.

The road to WWE Night Of Champions 2023 winds down tonight.

WWE Friday Night SmackDown returns on FOX at 8/7c this evening with a taped show from the Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, S.C.

On tap for tonight’s WWE Night Of Champions 2023 go-home show is Austin Theory vs. Sheamus for the U.S. title, Raquel Rodriguez & Shotzi vs. Damage CTRL, as well as Cameron Grimes vs. Ashante “Thee” Adonis.

Also scheduled for the show is LA Knight vs. Rick Boogs, AJ Styles vs. Karrion Kross, as well as The KO Show with Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn and special guests Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa.

Make sure to join us here at PWMania.com tonight for live WWE Friday Night SmackDown results coverage from Columbia, S.C.