WWE Smackdown will air tonight on FOX from the WWE PC in Orlando. Only two matches have been announced:

-Jeff Hardy vs. Daniel Bryan in the Intercontinental Tournament Semi Finals

-Elias vs. AJ Styles in the Intercontinental Tournament Semi Finals

There are also rumors of Matt Riddle’s first SD promo airing tonight. Join us today for updates on the show and then live PBP coverage later at 8 PM Eastern Time.