WWE SmackDown Preview For Tonight (5/6)

The final WWE SmackDown before WrestleMania Backlash will take place tonight from Uniondale NY.

WWE previously announced a Tables Match between New Day and Sheamus/Ridge Holland for tonight SmackDown but it’s interesting to note that the match is no longer listed on the WWE website.

The only match listed by the WWE website is Sasha Banks vs. Shayna Baszler.

The arena also has RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro scheduled to appear tonight for the feud with The Bloodline.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com throughout the day for SmackDown updates and join us later for live coverage.