Tonight’s WWE SmackDown will be a special Throwback show with more hype for the upcoming Backlash PPV.

WWE has announced just one match for tonight’s SmackDown, Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins.

There should also be an update on Daniel Bryan on tonight’s show after he lost the Career/Title match last week to Roman Reigns.

