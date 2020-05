WWE Smackdown will air on Fox tonight with the final hype for Sunday’s Money in the Bank PPV. WWE has announced the following for tonight. Please join us at 8 PM Eastern Time for live PBP.

-Jeff Hardy returns

-Braun Strowman & Bray Wyatt face-off

-Sonya Deville vs. Mandy Rose

-King Corbin, Cesaro, Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Daniel Bryan, Drew Gulak, partner of their choosing

-Lacey Evans & Tamina vs. Sasha Banks & Bayley