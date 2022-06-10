WWE SmackDown Preview For Tonight (6/10)

As tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX airs live from the Raising Cane’s River Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, the road to Money In the Bank heats up.

SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey is advertised to appear on the WWE Events website and the venue website, yet she has not been officially announced for tonight’s show. Natalya, the new #1 contender to Rousey, is also scheduled to appear.

RAW Superstar Riddle announced this week that he will return to SmackDown to confront Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, although he has yet to be announced for the show as of this writing. The Street Profits teased an appearance on RAW to face the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, but nothing has been confirmed.

The arena and WWE have announced RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley for tonight’s show. According to the arena, they will be wrestling a match, which is most likely the planned dark main event for the crowd in attendance.

The following line-up has been announced for tonight’s SmackDown:

– WWE Intercontinental Champion Ricochet defends his title against Gunther

– Lacey Evans returns vs. Xia Li in a Women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match qualifier

– Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus in a Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match qualifier

