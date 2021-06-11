WWE SmackDown Preview For Tonight (6/11)

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown episode will see the road to Hell in a Cell continue.

Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy is the only match made official for tonight’s show as of this writing, but WWE is also teasing that Rey Mysterio will get revenge on Roman Reigns for last week’s attack on he and Dominik.

WWE is expected to confirm more SmackDown matches for the upcoming Hell in a Cell PPV on tonight’s show, including the rumored Mysterio vs. Reigns matchup.

