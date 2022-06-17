WWE SmackDown Preview For Tonight (6/17)

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX will be broadcast live from the Target Center in Minneapolis, MN, as the countdown to Money In the Bank continues.

The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will defend his title against Riddle on SmackDown. Riddle will be unable to challenge for the championship if he loses, as long as Reigns is the champion. This will be Reigns’ first championship defense since defeating Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38 to unify the titles.

RAW Superstars AJ Styles and Finn Balor have a match scheduled for tonight at the arena, which will most likely be a dark main event, if it happens at all.

Ronda Rousey, the SmackDown Women’s Champion, is not announced by WWE or the arena tonight, but she could yet make an appearance for the Money In the Bank build with Natalya. The MITB Ladder Match qualifiers are expected to continue tonight, with Sheamus and Drew McIntyre possibly facing off in a Second Chance match.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Vince McMahon will also make an appearance on tonight’s WWE SmackDown.

Below is the updated line-up for tonight’s SmackDown:

– Max Dupri reveals the first client of his Maximum Male Models agency

– Madcap Moss vs. Happy Baron Corbin in a Last Laugh match (WWE has not provided details on this kind of match)

– Roman Reigns defends the Undisputed WWE Universal Title against Riddle

– Vince McMahon will appear amid Board of Directors investigation