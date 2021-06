Tonight’s WWE SmackDown will be the final show before the Hell in a Cell PPV on Sunday. WWE has announced the following line up for tonight-

-Otis vs. Angelo Dawkins

-Apollo Crews & Commander Azeez vs. Big E & Kevin Owens

-King Corbin vs. Shinsuke Nakamura (crown on the line)

-Hell in a Cell Match: Roman Reigns defends Universal Championship vs. Rey Mysterio

