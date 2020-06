WWE Smackdown will air tonight on Fox with a debut, a return, & more hype for the upcoming Extreme Rules PPV. WWE has announced the following for tonight-

-Matt Riddle debuts

-AJ Styles Intercontinental Championship Presentation

-Mandy Rose on Miz TV

-Bray Wyatt returns on Fire Fly Fun House

