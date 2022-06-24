WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (6/24/22)

Tonight, WWE SmackDown on FOX will continue the countdown to Money In the Bank and SummerSlam with a live broadcast from Austin, Texas’ Moody Center.

The only title match for tonight’s show that WWE has announced is Ricochet vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther.

The Viking Raiders are scheduled to “return” to action on the brand tonight, and Money In the Bank qualifying will also continue with two matches each for the men’s and women’s categories. This will be Erik and Ivar’s first TV appearance since losing to the WWE NXT Tag Team Champions The Creed Brothers on the May 17 NXT 2.0 broadcast. It is unknown who they may face at this time.

As a follow-up to last week’s return when Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns defeated Riddle, WWE is teasing that The Bloodline would attempt to stop Brock Lesnar on tonight’s show, although no segment or match has been announced as of this writing. SummerSlam will feature a Last Man Standing match between Lesnar and Reigns, but there is still more than a month to go before the match.

The following lineup has been revealed by WWE for tonight’s SmackDown:

– Men’s MITB Ladder Match Qualifier: Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Sami Zayn

– Women’s MITB Ladder Match Qualifier: Shotzi vs. Aliyah

– The Viking Raiders return to SmackDown action

– WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther defends against Ricochet in his rematch