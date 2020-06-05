WWE Smackdown Preview For Tonight (6/5)

WWE Smackdown will feature more hype for the Backlash PPV tonight on Fox. The following has been announced for the show-

-Sasha Banks & Bayley challenge Nikki Cross & Alexa Bliss for the Women’s Tag Team Championships

-Jeff Hardy to give update on hit and run incident

-AJ Styles & Daniel Bryan meet before their Intercontinental Championship match

-The Miz & John Morrison have a warning for Universal Champion Braun Strowman

Join us for updates on tonight’s Smackdown and join us for live PBP at 8 PM Eastern Time.