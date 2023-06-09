WWE SmackDown Preview For Tonight (6/9/2023): Des Moines, IA.

The road to WWE Money In The Bank 2023 continues tonight.

WWE Friday Night SmackDown returns on FOX at 8/7c from Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, IA. with Jey Uso’s decision regarding The Bloodline and four Money In The Bank qualifying matches.

Scheduled in MITB qualifiers tonight is Michin vs. Bayley, Santos Escobar vs. Mustafa Ali, Butch vs. Baron Corbin and Shotzi vs. Iyo Sky.

