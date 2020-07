WWE SmackDown will feature a tag team championship match tonight plus more hype for Extreme Rules.

The following has been announced for tonight-

-New Day defends the SmackDown Tag Team Championships against Cesaro and Nakamura

-Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss vs. Sasha Banks and Bayley

-Jeff Hardy on Miz TV

-Replay of the Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt match at Money in the Bank

