WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (7/15/22)

WWE SmackDown on FOX tonight will be broadcast live from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida, featuring the latest SummerSlam build.

The current schedule for tonight’s episode does not include Brock Lesnar or Roman Reigns, the undisputed WWE Universal Champion. Although Ronda Rousey isn’t being advertised either, that doesn’t guarantee she won’t be there.

The main event of tonight’s SmackDown should be a continuation of last week’s match between Sheamus and Drew McIntyre, which was supposed to decide who will challenge for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title at WWE Clash at The Castle on September 3. Sheamus ultimately pretended to be ill, so he chose to pit Butch against McIntyre. Drew easily won that fight, but Sheamus, Butch, and Ridge Holland attacked him after.

Bianca Belair, the RAW Women’s Champion, will be on SmackDown tonight as shei s scheduled to compete in a dark main event against Rhea Ripley. Ripley is hurt, and as of this writing, the arena has not announced a replacement.

The following matches have been confirmed by WWE for tonight’s SmackDown broadcast:

* Theory vs. Madcap Moss

* SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan vs. Natalya in a non-title Championship Contender’s match

Here is a promo for tonight’s show: