WWE SmackDown Preview For Tonight (7/16)

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX will air live from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas with the final build for Sunday’s Money In the Bank pay-per-view. This will be WWE’s first show back on the road.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for the latest on the show and join us tonight for live coverage. WWE has announced the following line up-

-Kevin Owens vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Seth Rollins vs. Big E

-Bianca Belair defends SmackDown Women’s Championship against Carmella

-Edge, Rey Mysterio & Dominik Mysterio vs. The Usos & Roman Reigns