WWE will present the latest build for the Money in the Bank PPV on tonight's SmackDown.

The following have been announced for tonight’s show-

-Roman Reigns responds to last week’s return by Edge & their Money in the Bank match

-Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn in a Last Man Standing Match to qualify for the Money in the Bank Ladder Match

