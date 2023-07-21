WWE SmackDown Preview For Tonight (7/21/2023): Orlando, FL.

The road to WWE SummerSlam continues tonight.

WWE Friday Night SmackDown goes down this evening from Amalie Arena in Orlando, Florida with this week’s edition of the two-hour WWE on FOX show.

On tap for the show is the Rules of Engagement with Roman Reigns and Jey Uso, as well as the second part of the ongoing WWE United States Championship Invitational.

Scheduled for tonight’s U.S. Title Invitational is Rey Mysterio vs. Sheamus vs. Cameron Grimes vs. LA Knight.

