WWE SmackDown Preview For Tonight (7/23)

The post-MITB edition of WWE SmackDown will air on FOX tonight from two locations – the Rolling Loud hip-hop festival in Miami, and the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland.

SmackDown will feature John Cena’s return to confront Roman Reigns, Toni Storm’s main roster debut, & more.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for the latest on SmackDown and then live coverage later tonight. WWE has announced the following line up for tonight-

-John Cena returns to confront Roman Reigns

-Toni Storm makes SmackDown debut

-Bianca Belair defends Women’s Championship vs. Carmella (Rolling Loud)

-WWE IC Champion Apollo Crews vs. Big E in a non-title match (Rolling Loud)