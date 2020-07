Tonight’s WWE SmackDown episode will air taped from the WWE PC in Orlando, featuring the fallout from Extreme Rules.

WWE has announced the following for tonight-

-Naomi appears on MizTV

-Sasha Banks & Bayley to speak on the championship landscape

-Sheamus vs. Jeff Hardy in a Bar Fight

Join us here on PWMania tonight at 8 PM Eastern Time for live SmackDown PBP coverage.