WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (7/29/22)

Tonight, SmackDown on FOX will broadcast live from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, for the WWE SummerSlam go-home episode.

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is not currently featured in any advertisements for tonight’s show, but WWE and the arena are promoting Brock Lesnar. It’s interesting to note that Lesnar is listed for the show on the WWE Events website, despite the fact that no segment involving him has been officially confirmed.

Relatedly, Maxxine Dupri announced on last week’s show that the Maximum Male Models would debut their 2022 SummerSlam Beachwear Collection on tonight’s show. However, that segment is not currently featured on the WWE website, but that doesn’t necessarily mean it won’t happen.

The arena had previously booked a singles match between RAW Superstars Riddle and Omos, but that was recently changed to AJ Styles vs. Theory, most likely due to Riddle’s storyline injury.

WWE has announced the following line-up for tonight:

– Maxxine Dupri and the Maximum Male Models reveal their 2022 SummerSlam Beachwear Collection

– The New Day vs. The Viking Raiders

– Lacey Evans vs. Aliyah

– Irish Donnybrook Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus to determine the #1 contender to the Undisputed WWE Universal Title at Clash at The Castle

– Brock Lesnar is advertised by the WWE Events website and the arena

Here is a quick promo for the episode: